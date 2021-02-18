COVID-19 claims six more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Six more COVID-19 patients died at Allied Hospital during the last 24 hours.

According to a reliable source, the total strength of coronavirus patients at the hospital was 120. Doctors and paramedics of the Hospital were of the view that due to violations of coronavirus SOPs the strength of patients was increasing in Faisalabad. They appealed citizens to abide by COVID-19 SOPs and wear masks.

87PC WORK OF 1,364 UPLIFT SCHEMES COMPLETED: A review meeting regarding uplift schemes was held on Wednesday and the participants were informed that 87 percent work of 1,364 uplift schemes of public welfare and regional construction and development under various development programs in Faisalabad district was completed with the cost of Rs 17 billion. The meeting reviewed the progress of implementation of development programs. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Tahir Mahmood besides heads of PHA, WASA, FDA, Colleges, Sui Gas, Health, Buildings, Officers of Roads, Local Government, Public Health Engineering and other departments were also present. The meeting was told that 63 percent work of 153 schemes of Provincial Annual Development Program has been completed. Similarly 53 percent of 120 schemes in the second phase from Rs 1 billion, 91 percent of 268 schemes in Sustainable Development Program Phase-I from 1 billion 100 million while 57 percent on 254 schemes at a cost of Rs 1 billion in the second phase construction work has been completed. The meeting was informed that 58 percent work of 444 schemes of Rs 1.20 billion under Phase I, was completed. During the meeting the performance of PHA, WASA, FDA, Sui Gas, Fesco, Xen Buildings Division I, Buildings Division II, Xen Roads Construction Division, Xen Highways Division, XEN Highways (M&R) Division I, XEN PWD, XEN Local Government and Community Development, XEN Public Health Engineering, Education and Health Authority, Colleges, Sports, FIC and other departments were reviewed. The DD Development said 491 schemes at a cost of Rs 1.69 billion would be implemented by the agencies concerned and the tendering process is underway. He said departmental measures have been initiated on 60 schemes proposed by various departments at a cost of Rs 700m under Rs 100 million package. He said progress was underway on tendering and other departmental matters by selecting and early work on these programs. Afifa reviewed in detail the progress of implementation of ongoing schemes in the district and directed the departments concerned to utilise the available funds expeditiously in a transparent manner to complete the schemes so that the citizens can reap the benefits of these schemes soon.

He reviewed the pace of work on ongoing projects under Provincial Annual Development Program and Punjab Municipal Services Program and urged the concerned departments to further accelerate the progress. He apprised XEN PWD, Education and other departments / institutions of performance and instructing the officials of Fesco, Sui Gas and Xen Buildings Div-I to complete schemes expeditiously.