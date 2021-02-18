Elections can be contested after end of disqualification period: Iftikhar Ch

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry says a disqualified person again becomes qualified to contest elections after end to the disqualification period.

In a statement, he said he cannot comment on any individual (Yusuf Raza Gilani’s) case as the matter is sub-judice, but generally speaking about the law and constitution, he believes that the end of disqualification period means a person is again qualified to contest elections. He said Article 62 is about qualification and Article 63 is about disqualification. He said the Supreme Court has clearly laid down a principle in Abdul Ghafoor Lehri case in 2013 that the person becomes eligible after end of disqualification period.

When reminded that the disqualification period of Yusuf Raza Gilani was five years, Iftikhar Chaudhry said he can’t remember exactly, but he would prefer not to comment on individual cases, particularly those which are sub-judice. He said principle of Abdul Ghafoor Lehri case applies on all.