SHC asks law officer to explain policy on doctors’ vaccination

The Sindh High Court directed the provincial law officer on Wednesday to explain the government policy on the vaccination of surgeons and other doctors above 60 years of age.

The directive came at a hearing of a petition seeking a court order for hospitals to provide first aid to every patient in the initial stage without asking for a Covid-19 test result. The petitioner’s counsel said it should be ensured that Karachi’s public and private hospitals continued to offer their OPDs, first aid and emergency services during the Covid-19 pandemic in accordance with a court directive.

However, he said, according to the vaccination policy, doctors and surgeons above 60 years were being deprived of vaccination. The provincial law officer submitted that vaccination had already been started and the government had made a policy in this regard.

Regarding doctors and surgeons, he said vaccination had been started without any age restriction. He sought time to file a definite statement. The court directed the law officer to submit the definite statement by February 24.