Jamil Hashmi wins IPA election

Islamabad: Jamil Hashmi former SSP Security won the election of Chairman of International Police Association (IPA) KP/ Islamabad Region for the term 2021-2025.

Election of IPA held under Election commission of IPA Jamil Hashmi PSP former SSP Security Islamabad won as chairman of KP/ Islamabad Region while Ch. Hanif Former SP Rawalpindi as vice chairman Hakim Khan DSP CIA as Secretary and Khalid Awan DSP Sabzi Mandi as Treasurer of KP/ Islamabad Region.

IPA was established in year 1914 by British Sergeant Arthur Troop in 1914. There are 72 countries National sections of IPA with over 360,000 members. It’s slogan is service through friendship. IPA Pakistan President is Former IGP and Tex ombudsman Dr Shoaib Suddle.

IPA Pakistan section has been working on street boys schools help needy people Thallasemia patients and to help during natural disasters. Also help the victims of Human rights violations. Jamil Hashmi said in his statement that they will work with full devotion and dedication for the families of shaheed Police officials and officers and patients of chorionic diseases in future.