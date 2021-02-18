Pakistan to host Kabaddi World Cup in 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the Kabaddi World Cup in 2024 and Asia Kabaddi Cup in 2022, World Kabaddi Federation (WKF) Secretary Rana Mohammad Sarwar told media persons here Wednesday.

Sarwar said Pakistan’s win in World Cup 2020 had gone a long way in attaining supremacy in the world.

“We have been given the right to host the World Cup in 2024 and the Asia Cup in 2022. This is indeed a great news for Pakistan and for kabaddi fans in the country. Now Pakistan is a big power in the kabaddi world and that is evident from our successful bid for both the major events to be hosted by Pakistan within the next three years.”

He also announced holding international matches between Pakistan and India near Kartarpur Corridor in coming years besides holding Nankana Sahib International event in Pakistan.

“It is also a big development for Pakistan and Indian Punjab kabaddi fans. We are planning to host international matches between the two countries on the premises of Kartarpur Corridor for the sake of fans emerging from both sides.”

Sarwar added that Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Ch. Shafay Hussain had promised to make these events a big success.

“Our president is making all-out efforts to make these events worth remembering. He has already started his efforts in this regard.”

PKF secretary praised Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board for their support in recent times. “Without their support, organising such big events not possible.”

He said the federation had also been facing financial constraints. “Shortage of funds is hindering our progress as well as establishment of the nurseries at grassroots level.”