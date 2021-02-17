close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2021

SBP to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2021

LAHORE: Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Tuesday that they are going to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Adnan said the holding of Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship after Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 will prove to be very beneficial for the promotion of hockey. “All leading senior and junior players of Lahore and Karachi will participate in the championship,” he said.

Latest News

More From Sports