SBP to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship

LAHORE: Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Tuesday that they are going to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Adnan said the holding of Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship after Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 will prove to be very beneficial for the promotion of hockey. “All leading senior and junior players of Lahore and Karachi will participate in the championship,” he said.