PM resolves differences between KP CM, ex-minister

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan finally intervened and resolved differences between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and ex-provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan by inviting them to a meeting in the PM House on Monday.

KP Governor Shah Farman was also present in the meeting. According to the PTI insiders, Governor Shah Farman played a leading role in resolving the issues between Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan. The prime minister had reportedly given him the task of resolving differences between the chief minister and his former cabinet member.

"While referring to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who was sitting on the right side of the prime minister, Imran Khan made it clear to Atif Khan that he is the authority. It's up to him who he wanted to adjust in his cabinet," said a senior PTI leader close to the prime minister and aware of the developments regarding the dispute between Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan. The two were among the top contenders for the chief minister's office.

"I haven't seen the prime minister speaking to someone in such a serious tone before," said a party source. According to sources, Atif Khan is likely to be inducted into the provincial cabinet at a later stage. However, this will be the prerogative of the chief minister when to induct Atif Khan in the cabinet.

"I think the chief minister can adjust him in the cabinet after the Senate elections in March. It depends on his relationship with Mahmood Khan but I am not sure Atif Khan can get an attractive portfolio in the cabinet," said a top PTI leader.

The prime minister had last year sacked three provincial ministers including Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmad on charges of creating a 'forward block' in the party to weaken chief minister Mahmood Khan.