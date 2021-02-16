Pakistani student tops ACCA exam

LAHORE: Pakistani student Zara Naeem has made her country proud after she topped the financial reporting exam given by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

students, reports Geo News on Monday. Zara was declared a global prizewinner after she secured the highest marks in the exam conducted in December 2020.

Zara was also lauded by Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and the government on her achievement. "Zara Naeem Dar has become pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world," said the minister.