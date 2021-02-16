Govt urged to launch work on Chitral University campus

Peshawar: The chief organiser, Chitral Action Council, Inayatullah, on Monday asked the government to take practical steps and launch construction work on the main campus of the Chitral University.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he demanded a probe into the delay in starting the construction work for the last five years. Flanked by the Member National Assembly from Chitral, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, and other members of the committee, he said the previous government had purchased 166 kanal of land in Syedabad area at Daroosh town on the Chitral Road for constructing the main campus but no work was started up to date.

He said some people including those serving on important positions in the Chitral University wanted to construct the campus in on the Gram Chashma road instead of Syedabad, which was not suitable and would displace many people from the area, adding the local people would not accept that plan at any cost.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali recalled that the federal government had made a huge allocation for the varsity campus due to his efforts but the inefficient project director delayed the work. The MNA feared that could lead to a lapse of the budget. He demanded the immediate launch of the work on the campus at Syedabad.