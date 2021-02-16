Open-ballot Senate polls: SC summons CEC, ECP members today

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Monday summoned the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and all members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before the Supreme Court on Tuesday (today), Geo News reported.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the presidential reference with regard to holding Senate elections through open-ballot voting system.

In his arguments during the hearing, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan said some political parties, as well as bar councils, had applied to be a party in the case, adding: “It is unfortunate that our bar councils are supporting political parties”.

He said the Pakistan Bar Council and the Sindh High Court Bar had declared that the presidential reference was based on malicious intent.In the past, bar councils used to play a part in [upholding] the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, Javed Khan said, adding: “I request them to reconsider their position”.

The Supreme Court asked the ECP to submit the entire scheme of the Senate elections before the court. Chief Justice Ahmed said the court wanted to question the CEC. He further remarked that the election should be conducted in secret but it should also be open to an investigation if a complaint was lodged regarding it.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that prevention of corrupt practices was the constitutional responsibility of the ECP. The ECP’s counsel said according to Article 218 of the Constitution, a procedure had been given to stop corrupt practices, adding secrecy was the mandate of Article 226.In response, Chief Justice Ahmed said no law could reduce the powers of the ECP under the Constitution.