Fog claims four lives in Kasur

KASUR: Four people were killed and two others seriously injured in different road accidents due to fog here on Sunday.

In the first incident, Ali and Ashraf were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a vehicle near New Bypass. As a result, Ali was killed on the spot while Ashraf was critically injured.

In the second incident, Amir was on way when his tractor-trolley went out of control near Kalon Stop. As a result, Amir was killed on the spot. In the third incident, Zargham and Khalid were riding a motorbike when they were hit by a tractor-trolley near Saharan. As a result, Khalid was killed on the spot while Zargham was injured. In the fourth incident, Javed was on way when a tractor-trolley hit his car, killing him on the spot.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Dacoits and thieves deprived people of cash and valuables in different incidents here on Sunday.

Abid was on way when two dacoits intercepted him near Haveli Bangalianwali and robbed him of cash and valuables. The dacoits also shot at and injured him on offering resistance to them.

Thieves broke the locks of Ayub’s battery shop near Adda Phoolnagar City and stole batteries worth Rs 400,000. Two robbers snatched a motorbike and Rs 3,000 from Lal Masih near Phoolnagar. Thieves broke the locks of Asif Building Material Shop near Depalpur Road and stole cash. Four dacoits broke into Ashfaq’s house near Phoolnagar and made off with Rs 430,000, a licensed pistol and other valuables. Two robbers snatched Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Irfan near Bhatti Hospital, Kasur. Two robbers snatched Rs 10,000 from Shaukat near Faisal Colony, Pattoki. Four dacoits broke into Zulfiqar’s house near Kot Radha Kishan and looted Rs 20,000. After that, they entered Amin’s house and looted 3.5 tola gold ornaments and Rs 35,000.