Fruits, vegetables prices stay high in Sunday bazaar

LAHORE : Police and Civil Defence Departments did not deploy security personnel at the entry points of Shadman Sunday Bazaar, causing great inconvenience for the visitors.

The bazaar administration told The News that it had written a letter to the departments for the security but they neither deployed their officials, nor gave response to the letter.

Prices of vegetables and fruits stayed high in the bazaar. Overcharging and selling things above the official rates continued in the absence of any check and balance of the authorities concerned. The price of chicken meat, for live bird, increased by Rs5, fixed at Rs209 per kg while it was sold at Rs210 to 240 per kg and chicken meat by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs303 per kg, and sold Rs320 to 380 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at 30 to 32 per kg, B-Grade Rs26 to 28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, potato white was fixed Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was unchanged at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was further reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs60 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs255 to 265 per kg, and Ginger Thai and Chinese price reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, and sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg.

Cucumber farm was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Biter gourd was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 177 per kg not sold. Spinach farm reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, spinach local fixed at 25 to 27 per kg, both sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Both Zucchini farm and long was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, Zucchini local was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Lady finger was reduced by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs300. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 197 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 280 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. The price of pea was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg. Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs28 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs upto 30 to 40 per kg. Coriander was reduced by Rs3 per bundle, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per bundle, sold at Rs20 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs8 per kg, at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold Rs30 per kg.

Beetroot was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Mongray was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg.

Mustard leaves was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Sweet Potato was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs44 to 130 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs140 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen.

Papaya was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold 15 to 20 per piece.

Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs300 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs375 to 385 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs210 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Daneaydar fixed at Rs205 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Guava A grade was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at 52 to 54 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Musami was fixed at Rs54 to 81 per dozen sold at Rs80 to 150 per dozen.

Kinow Special was unchanged at Rs125 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, Kinow A grade was fixed at Rs62 to 65 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs44 to 46 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 100 per dozen.

Friuter A grade was fixed Rs72 to 75 per dozen sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs52 to 54 per dozen sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs210 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.