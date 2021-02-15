Nadra employee held for harassing woman

A man caught an employee of the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) on Sunday for allegedly harassing his wife. The suspect has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Police said that Zahid Alam submitted a written application to the SITE-A Section police station claiming that his wife was being harassed by an unidentified man, who was sending objectionable text messages and videos to his wife on her mobile phone number.

The suspect, who has been identified as Mairaj, is a resident of North Karachi and is also said to be an employee of the Nadra mega centre in the SITE Area.

A police official named Pervaiz said that the suspect worked as a data entry operator and had retrieved the mobile phone number of the woman in question from the Nadra records to harass her. The official said that besides trying to get the woman on the phone, the suspect also used to send illicit material, including videos, to her. The policeman said that the woman had visited the Nadra mega centre in the SITE Area on February 8.

He said that Alam caught Mairaj after the suspect asked the woman to meet him at Bab-e-Khyber in the SITE Area, adding that the husband then handed him over to the police. No case had been registered until the filing of this report.