‘PCB making franchises pay for Pak team’s players flight’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is charging franchises in terms of air-fare expenses for transporting the Pakistan team players currently involved in T20 series against South Africa from Lahore to Karachi through a chartered flight, this correspondent reliably learnt on Sunday.

A well-placed source privy to the development said that it was the responsibility of the PCB to bear these expenses. “Look if a player involved with Pakistan team in the T20 series in Lahore belongs to Sindh or Karachi so it is the responsibility of the PCB to bear their expenses after they are relieved of their national duty but the PCB is charging the franchises,” the source said.

“It will cost us Rs200,000 per player,” the source said.

Pakistan team players will directly go to the bio-secure bubble after they come here via a chartered flight on Monday (today), the source said.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United English cricketer Phil Salt reached here on Sunday for the PSL-6 which will explode into action here at the National Stadium from February 20.

Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle will reach here on Monday (today), while Afghanistan’ Qais Ahmed is on the way.

“I am so excited to come to Pakistan after so many years. The universe boss will be raining sixes in the PSL both in Karachi and Islamabad,” Gayle said in a video message.

Gladiators Cameron Delport has arrived, it was reliably learnt.

The players arrival process is in full swing and some franchises will also start training on Monday (today).

National Stadium main venue and the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre will be utilised for practice. However, no publicity is being done this time outside the Karachi airport because of the security issues. This correspondent on Sunday saw security forces delivering their services outside the airport and on the Shahra-e-Faisal because of the arrival of foreign players and officials of various franchises.

In the opening game of the country’s marquee professional league, defending champions Karachi Kings will face former champions Quetta Gladiators.

Meanwhile, Gladiators’ young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is confident of his team’s win. “We have a good, balanced side and we will win this tournament,” Hasnain said.

“We have legendary batsman Chris Gayle with us besides skipper Sarfraz Ahmad. In pace bowling, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari will be there. In spin we have good options in Mohammad Nawaz, Qais Ahmed and Zahid Mehmood while Tom Banton and Azam Khan are destructive batsmen. So we have a good chance. I am so excited,” Hasnain said.

The initial 20 matches of the 34-match showpiece will be staged at the National Stadium until March 7. And the action will then be shifted to Lahore for the second phase which will be held from March 10 to 22.