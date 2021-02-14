Zardari convinces Nawaz for in-house change

LAHORE: Former president and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has convinced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for an in-house change, sources said on Saturday.

In a telephonic conversation issues related to country’s political situation and others came under discussion. Both the leaders agreed to keep the alliance alive.

The former president got success in convincing the PML-N supremo for an in-house change. Nawaz Sharif hinted at extending full support to PPP for the cause.

Sources privy to the development said that the PDM will support PPP if it achieves the desired number game for in-house change. The PPP has also shown its conditional willingness to tender resignations from the assemblies in case of failure of the in-house change.

Earlier this week, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has discussed the country’s political situation including long march with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.