No progress made in 1,000 days, says Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government and IMF were on the same page to extract maximum taxes from the poor masses for the sake of filling up the pockets of ruling elite and the global donors.

Despite that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government has almost completed 1,000 days in power, the country made no progress in any sphere except that public miseries, diseases and mass suicides due to sky rocketing price hike of every basic commodity and utility have multiplied several times, he said while talking to the media on the launching of JI’s public funding campaign at Mansoorah here on Saturday.

He said looking back at the ‘disastrous’ 1,000 days of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, it was hard to decide if his failures and corruption scandals were more than his U-turns.

He said the demand of Prime Minister Imran Khan that mere five years were insufficient to bring any change was actually an open admission of his failure and inability to run the government.

“First Imran Khan claimed he would bring change in 100 days, then asked for six months, than claimed to bring change in one year, and now he is asking to be given at least ten years.

What a mockery of governance!” exclaimed Sirajul Haq while replying to a query.

“The video of horse-trading seen by the whole nation merely showed the face of the seller of the loyalty, but those who purchased his loyalty were kept hidden.

If the market of political loyalties was set up at the Speaker’s House and ordered by the chief minister, then entire party leadership was involved and the whole party can be declared as corrupt and its entire political empire was built on corruption,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Siraj recalled that the nation had tested PPP, PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf to find out that they all served the same status quo forces and plundered public money for luxurious living of their masters and themselves.

“The same ruling faces have been running the country whether in the political regime or military dictatorship, enforcing same corrupt capitalist policies to fleece public money, tax the poor people to serve the interests of local and foreign masters,” he said.

Sirajul Haq appealed to the masses to give votes and notes to the Jamaat Islami which had proven to have given clean honest elected leadership to the country during last many decades.

He said the nation badly needed an able and honest leadership to bring the country out of the multitude of crises, pull the masses out of despair and unite them on the basis of country’s ideology instead of dividing them on political, regional and nationalistic biases.

“Only the competent and clean leadership of Jamaat Islami can perform this task. I appeal to those countrymen who want to have an Islamic prosperous Pakistan, and see it as an Islamic welfare state in the real sense which could lead the entire Muslim world, then they should vote for JI,” he said.

Other leaders, naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, Mian Muhammad Aslam, deputy secretary general Azhar Iqbal Hasan, Syed Waqas Anjum Jafri, finance secretary Nazir Ahmad Janjua, information secretary Qaiser Sharif and Mehmood Siddiqi were also present on the occasion.