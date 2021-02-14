close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

‘Pindi Bhattian child to be provided justice’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

LAHORE : Chairperson Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sara Ahmed took notice of child abuse case in Pindi Bhattian on Saturday.

Sarah Ahmed said Child Protection Bureau Gujranwala team has been directed to contact the parents of the affected child immediately. The incident of abuse of a 7-year-old child in Pindi Bhattian is very sad. Police have arrested the accused after registering a case, she informed.

She said the affected child will be provided full legal and medical assistance and justice would be ensured to the victim child.

Latest News

More From Lahore