‘Pindi Bhattian child to be provided justice’

LAHORE : Chairperson Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sara Ahmed took notice of child abuse case in Pindi Bhattian on Saturday.

Sarah Ahmed said Child Protection Bureau Gujranwala team has been directed to contact the parents of the affected child immediately. The incident of abuse of a 7-year-old child in Pindi Bhattian is very sad. Police have arrested the accused after registering a case, she informed.

She said the affected child will be provided full legal and medical assistance and justice would be ensured to the victim child.