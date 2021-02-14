Ufone introduces lowest roaming rates for customers

Karachi: Pakistani telecom operator Ufone introduced revised data roaming chargesforits valued customers across different countries of Europe, Africa and Asia.

With the aim to make all communication easier andtrips more exciting, Ufone now has a one of the lowest one rate roamingcharges for all its services.

Customers can roam around the world and still enjoy the perks of being at home. Subscribers for postpay can avail all Ufone services – incoming or outgoing calls, SMS and data–for as low as USD 0.19.

Post activation these charges will apply for Albania, Australia, Czech Republic, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Turkey and the UK.

For further support regarding roaming activation customers can visit the nearest Ufone franchise, service centre, PTCL-Ufone Joint Shop or contactUfone Customer Helpline for Pakistan by dialing 333 and +92-333-5100038 while travelling internationally. Customers can also gain details regarding the package from the Ufone official websitewww.ufone.comor My Ufoneapp.

Prioritizing its customers, their comfort due to the hardships faced because of high long-distance tariffs, the brand previously introduced data roaming bundles for postpay clients in the UAE. ****