Plan ready to demolish dilapidated buildings in city, says Nasir

KARACHI: A plan has been prepared to raze the dilapidated buildings in Karachi in order to avoid any major tragedy due to their possible collapse.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah disclosed this on Friday as he spoke at a ceremony to distribute cheques of financial compensation to the 24 affected families of the Al-Ramzan Centre in Timber Market that collapsed in December 2019 due to its dilapidated state.

He said a one-window operation would be launched to help the people who had to be displaced due to the demolition of the dilapidated buildings in the city. He added that the residents of the rickety buildings would either be provided with alternative accommodation or rent after their displacement.

According to the minister, a location has been identified outside the city to relocate the Timber Market from its current location within the metropolis. He said the Timber Market would be relocated to a suitable location after getting the consent of its traders.

Shah stated that the Sindh government had not extended any favour to anyone by paying the financial compensation nor it was an achievement as the government had merely fulfilled its obligation in this regard.

He maintained that the Sindh government stood with the concerned community of traders in the city and it realised the sufferings of the business community due to the prevailing situation of the coronavirus health emergency.

Shah also recalled the services of the late business community leader Siraj Kassam Teli who headed a committee for the rehabilitation of the affected traders. The minister appreciated the services of Timber Market Traders’ Association Chairman Sharjeel Goplani, saying that he had upheld the traditions of the late Teli.

Speaking on the occasion, Goplani expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for the restoration work of the Timber Market after the fire incident.