IHC attack case: 5 benches to hear contempt cases against 32 lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted five benches to hear contempt of court cases against 32 lawyers involved in the IHC attack.

Justice Aamer Farooq would hear contempt of court cases against Majeed Gujjar Advocate and others. Justice Fiaz Ahmed Jandran would take up case against Kulsoom Rafiq and others, while Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani would hear case against Mazhar Javed Advocate and others.

Similarly, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would hear case against Khalid Mehmood and Justice Baber Sattar would hear case against Raja Amjad Advocate and others. The IHC had served show-cause notices on 32 lawyers for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against them for storming the IHC building and vandalising the offices during a violent protest against demolition of illegal structures in F-8 Kutchehri by the administration.