IHC judge recuses himself from Gen Durrani’s ECL case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Friday recused himself from further hearing in a case of ISI's former chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani (retd) who has sought removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The defense ministry had included Durrani's name in the ECL after he co-authored The Spy Chronicles with former chief of India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AS Dulat.

"I know the whole background of the case and I was at the stage of penning down my decision [on the case]," the judge remarked.

Justice Kayani explained that although it was "a pity" for him to step down from hearing the case, "there are some reasons I don't want to state out loud".

He further remarked that he was sending it to IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who will decide on a new bench to hear the case.

Earlier, the defense ministry through its response had opposed the removal of Durrani's name from the ECL, telling the court it had evidence suggesting that the former spymaster remained in contact with India's RAW.