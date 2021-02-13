Tarar arrested, released

GUJRANWALA: Tensions rose in the PP-51 (Wazirabad) by-election campaign when the police arrested PML-N Deputy General Secretary Attaullah Tarar and others for carrying arms in vehicles.

The police took the PML-N leaders and workers to a police station. Later, they were released. Tarar, PML-N Gujranwala district President Mustansir Gondal and dozens of activists were canvassing when police personnel stopped them and took them to a police station for carrying arms in vehicles. The news of the arrests heightened tensions as dozens of PML-N activists reached the police station. On the other hand, a police spokesman said no arrest had been made in Wazirabad and all leaders and workers of the PML-N were released after the verification of arms licences.

Reacting to the incident, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted, "The way Tarar was arrested and released was reflective of extreme fear, confusion and disarray in the jaali govt camp. Jo marzi ker lo, tumhara jana thehr gaya. Insha Allah."

Responding to the PML-N claims, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed that Tarar had voluntarily gone with the police, therefore, there was no question of a release, as it was not an arrest. She said it was a "planned drama" by the PML-N and they "always faced embarrassment after such tactics".

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb termed it an act of "kidnapping" as the police had booked Tarar "without an arrest warrant". Speaking to Geo News, she said that the "fascist government" was taking such steps as it was aware of its "failure" in the by-elections. She said that Tarar had "no case pending against him anywhere", adding that the authorities had "nabbed him as he was an active member in organising the by-election campaign". She said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of the arrest, claiming that it was "pre-poll rigging." She said that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was also scheduled to address a public rally in Daska.

Meanwhile, Tarar, in a video message, vowed that he would respond to “every injury “. “The police attacked us as they stopped our convoy for checking of weapons licences,” he said. Tarar claimed that as he tried to resolve the matter but the police nabbed him. “The police thrashed my driver and bystanders who were filming the incident.” Later, he “thanked” the Punjab police, as owing to the event, there was now a “rally” in Wazirabad in support of the party.

According to the Geo News correspondent, the police reportedly found a weapon from the possession of PML-N Gujranwala president’s guard, following which he was shifted to a police van. Tarar, Gondal, and another PML-N leader told the police officers they would go along with their workers after which they were taken away by the police. After it, PML-N workers and MPAs staged a sit-in outside the police station.

The Gujranwala SSP Operations, speaking to Geo News, said that only the people carrying weapons were arrested whereas other PML-N leaders had accompanied them “voluntarily”.