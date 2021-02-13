KMC holds symposium on corona vaccination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A one-day symposium was organised by the Department of Medicine at Khyber Medical College on Covid-19 vaccines. A press release said that the moot was meant to explain to people that development of a vaccine has a long process and it is approved by the drug regulatory authorities. The vaccination administration process was started in different countries and on February 3, Pakistan has also started the vaccination.