Pervez Khattak denies any link to video leak controversy

NOWSHERA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Friday rejected the allegations by some former legislators that he had played any role in alleged horse-trading carried out before the last Senate election.

"All the opposition political parties and media very well know the situation as seen in the recent video leak related to the last Senate election. They know the house in Islamabad where this money was distributed and who was the owner of the house," he said while talking to the media.

Pervez Khattak said the person who had handed this money did not belong to KP. "The Pakistan People's Party is again issuing the party ticket to this billionaire man to contest the Senate poll," he said while avoiding to name the influential person.

The federal minister denied any link to the video leak controversy . Pervez Khattak rejected the charges levelled against him by some former legislators. He also rejected the claim by the former lawmakers that they had received the money at the then KP speaker Asad Qaiser's house.

"The billionaire from the same house who was not from this province is again aspiring for the Senate election, will reach KP, play the same game and others would be blamed for the practice. Pervez Khattak said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is expected to win Senate election despite all tactics by rivals.