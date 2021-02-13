Lahore’s inclusion in global ‘places to love’ celebrated

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Friday night organised a ceremony to celebrate Lahore’s place on the list of “52 Places to Love in 2021” at Wazir Khan Chowk, Delhi Gate, here.

The celebrations included folk songs of Fazal Jutt, dhool performance of Salamt Ali and Qawali by Lahore Sarangi School. Many notable personalities participated in the event to celebrate the city of love in 2021.

Giving opening remarks at the ceremony, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that it was an exciting news for whole Lahore as the city had been placed on the list of 52 Places to Love in 2021 by The New York Times.

It will not only help boost tourism in the City but also improve the image of the country. "The list is a testimony to our efforts to bring back tourism to the City and it depicts the loving and warm culture of Lahore," Lashari concluded.