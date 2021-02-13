German envoy visits FPCCI office

Islamabad: Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck met President FPCCI Nasser Hyatt Maggo during his visit to FPCCI Capital Office, here, here, says a press release.

The Ambassador of Germany expressed his gratitude on his warm welcome in FPCCI and said that he was quite impressed with the viability of Pakistan business people who are subject related. The Chambers are doing well and moving forward for making business easy. He said that the bilateral trade was over $3 billion earlier with surplus in favour of Pakistan, off-course there is more space to enhance economic partnership, here, says a press release.

The meeting was attended by a large number of business people from different sectors prominently Anjum Nisar, Immediate Past President FPCCI, Shahzeb Akram, Sr. Vice President and Vice Presidents of FPCCI, Zahid Shah, Hanif Lakhani, Athar Chawla, Head of Capital Office Qurban Ali and coordinator Mirza Abdul Rehman.

Qaiser Khan Daudzai, ex-vice president of FPCCI, Nasser Hyat Maggo gave a briefed overview of the activities of FPCCI and its importance not only in the Pakistan’s economy but also in the international economy. While talking about the bilateral trade of Pakistan with Germany, he said that Germany is the biggest trading partner of Pakistan in EU with a trade balance in favour of Pakistan which reflects good economic relation between both the countries.

Pakistan’s Exports to Germany has increased to $2 billion, while imports of Pakistan from Germany are $1.2 billion. However, the trade statistics are still far beyond the existing potential between both the countries.

The President FPCCI further said that in the scenario of CPEC, Pakistan has become emerging market and favourable investment destination in the world. Many German companies are already operating in Pakistan but still there is a room for further investment in various sectors which should be jointly explored.