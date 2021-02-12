Siraj launches ‘Istehkam-e-Khandan’ campaign

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq launched “Istehkam-e-Khandan” (Protection of Family Institution) campaign to create awareness and mobilise public against the western cultural onslaught and the organised conspiracy to destroy the Muslim family institution, Islamic values and modesty of women.

A month-long campaign till March 11 will feature rallies and conferences to mobilise the public against the promotion of secular values and un-Islamic practices. The JI will observe February 14 as Youm-e-Haya. The JI Women Wing will hold marches in all major cities on International Women Day on March 8 with the demands from the government to implement Articles 35 and 37(G) of the constitution providing protection to women.

Talking to the media, Sirajul Haq demanded government clamp complete ban on dowry and other un-Islamic and un-constitutional practices tarnishing Pakistani society and also called for ensuring protection to women at workplaces and educational institutions.

He said the un-Islamic practices of demanding dowry by groom family, displaying dowry articles, depriving women from inheritance, marriage of women with Quran, honour killings, Vani and others were still continued despite legislation against them. “Islam strictly prohibits these corrupt practices, greed, and temptation towards sin”, he said, adding that the JI wanted to create awareness against the systematic promotion of secular values., terming it a planned attacks against sanctity of Muslim family institution, modesty and respect for family relations and the very basis of Islamic society. To a question, he said video scandal of the members of the assembly exposed the corrupt system where an elected member sold his loyalties for money, adding that how could such members protect the rights of their voters.