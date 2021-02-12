close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
Former minister Alamzeb Khan passes away

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Fateha was being offered for former federal minister Alamzeb Khan who passed away in his native Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hazara division on Wednesday.

He was laid to rest in his village, Thakot, in Battagram.His funeral was largely attended by people from all walks of life.Alamzeb Khan had remained a federal minister after getting elected as MNA on the ticket of JUI-F. His family was politically influential in Battagram district.

