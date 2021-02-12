Korean envoy calls on Ch Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Korean ambassador to Pakistan Su Sangpyo along with his wife Ms Min Sun Lee called on PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi at their residence Thursday and inquired after Ch Shujaat. Deputy chef de mission June Seo Park, assistant consular Jiyoung and Oyeon Kim also accompanied the envoy.