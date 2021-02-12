close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

Korean envoy calls on Ch Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi

February 12, 2021

LAHORE: Korean ambassador to Pakistan Su Sangpyo along with his wife Ms Min Sun Lee called on PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi at their residence Thursday and inquired after Ch Shujaat. Deputy chef de mission June Seo Park, assistant consular Jiyoung and Oyeon Kim also accompanied the envoy.

