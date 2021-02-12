96 CCTV cameras installed at Mardan police stations

MARDAN: Ninety-six CCTV cameras have been installed in police stations of the district, officials said. District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that following the directives of the KP Police chief Sanaullah Abbasi, they have installed CCTV cameras in police stations of Mardan district and also linked them to the Internet for online monitoring of the stations. The official said the cameras would ensure that citizens are treated with respect and no-one is kept illegally in the lock-ups. The cameras have been installed in the offices of SHOs and Moharrars as well as lockups to ensure online monitoring of the places.