Pakistan conducts training launch of Babur Missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile IA, having a range of 450 kilometers with capability of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision, the ISPR said.

The missile was launched from a state of the art Multi-Tube Missile Launch Vehicle. The training launch was witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations.