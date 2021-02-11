Peshawar University not paid full salary for January

PESHAWAR: Demanding early payment of salaries to the employees, Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Wednesday asked the university administration under which law full salary was not being paid for the month of January. PUTA president Dr Fazle Nasir said that the association had already sent a letter to the university administration and was waiting for the response. “We want to give enough time to the university administration before announcing a future line of action. We are concerned about the precious time of the students who have already suffered due to the long closure of the university,” he said.