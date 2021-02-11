Meeting discusses framework for e-commerce strategy implementation

PESHAWAR: A meeting of Provincial E-Commerce council held with private members at Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Board of Investment & Trade under the chairmanship of Secretary Industries Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by CEO KP-BOIT, Hassan Daud Butt, Managing Director Bank of Khyber, Ihsan Ullah Ihsan, Managing Director KP-IT Board, Dr. Ali Mahmud and members of the council.

CEO KPBOIT gave a detailed presentation on E-Commerce strategy, vision, goals, international payments systems, potential, challenges, and way forward in the provincial context covering the merged area.

He also elaborated on Pakistan`s growing ranking in Forbes freelancing market globally.

Secretary Industries recommended that private stakeholder may come up with pragmatic plans of their issues and their impacts and outcomes in business growth.

Secretary Industries recommended conducting a session on the National E-commerce policy with private members of the E-commerce council for an in-depth understanding and its economic and political repercussions.

He emphasized on conceptual framework of the E-Commerce strategy, modalities, and implementation and stressed on objective solutions based on facts and figures. He also recommended IT E-commerce related ventures for the broader socio-economic welfare of the communities.

MD KPITB elaborated on the overall structure of IT Industry, potential, ongoing support and projects in the Federal and provincial context and various steps initiated by the KPITB for enabling IT companies to leverage on E-Commerce to boost the exports of province.

He also emphasized on the potential of e-commerce opportunities for start-ups in KP and mentioned Agritech and Biotech parks to be established in Haripur Digital City.

Issues faced by Private stakeholders in E-commerce were also discussed in detail and recommendations were given to address the same.