Fazl tells Imran: ‘Spare us from horse trading blame’

SUKKUR/ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Imran Khan who had himself committed horse trading should not sling mud on them.



Addressing the JUI-F workers, he said, “movement is a movement which may not necessarily yield results.” He said: “We fully support the protesting employees in Islamabad.”He said that NAB is just a tool to victimise the opposition. “There is more corruption now than in the past and now voices of accountability are arising from within the government party.” He said that all the institutions of the state are the employees of the masses, thereby the institutions must perform their responsibilities within the parameters of Constitution.

He said that no one can rescue an inefficient PM as his countdown has already started. He said that coming days for the PTI government are crucial because the PDM would send them packing home and every PDM worker should now be prepared to go to Islamabad.

He said that they will go to Islamabad to bring about a revolution. He said that they have decided to reach Islamabad by removing all the obstacles erected by the government. He said that Tsunami Khan is hurling threats to the PDM and nation on TV. But the real Tsunami of the people would wipe away Imran and his cronies.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Central Secretary Information and former NA deputy speaker Faisal Karim Kundi demanded resignation of Speaker Asad Qaisar till the probe into “video leak of voting purchase” ahead of the 2018 Senate election is completed. He linked the release of video with, what he called, pressure on the judiciary through the ordinance.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the PPP leader said that if the prime minister was honest, he should seek resignations from Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar. He demanded judicial inquiry into the video leak and also sought formation of a parliamentary committee on the issue.

He charged that the PTI was still bribing its MPs and the prime minister was allegedly giving Rs500 million as bribe to the parliamentarians. He asked the Supreme Court to take action, alleging that the Election Commission was too docile to do so.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said Prime Minister Imran Khan kept the video of lawmakers receiving money in 2018 Senate polls concealed for two and a half years.

Talking to the media in Lahore, she asked that why the premier could not see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister in the video and how Chaudhry Sarwar received 45 votes when he had a total of 34 only. Aurangzeb said videos like these will also emerge from Punjab where members were similarly bought like in the KP. The entire nation witnessed the world record of corruption on Tuesday. The video was released only a day before the Supreme Court’s hearing.

Imran Khan would have been in jail had it been Riyasat-e-Madina. He calls others thieves but is himself is their king, she said.Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari charged “in the new Pakistan, a video is recorded with a bag of notes with own party leader and then it is used for propaganda.”

“Imran Khan has brought the open ballot ordinance only for his party members,” Azma charged, adding that people will not vote for paratroopers in the Senate elections. She said that no conscientious member of the PTI will vote for Qabza Mafia, Shehzad Akbar and the LNG thief Nadeem Babar. She said Imran Khan has emerged as the ringleader of all the looters who robbed the national wealth.

Meanwhile, briefing the media persons after the party’s executive council meeting, ANP’s Central Senior Vice-President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that the prime minister was not serious about the open ballot in the Senate elections.

“If he was truly sincere, he would have brought such a bill before the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman as he had himself claimed that he was aware of the vote-selling by some of his members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,” the ANP leader argued.

“If the selected prime minister was aware of vote-selling by his law minister, then why he allowed him to serve for more than two years in the provincial cabinet?” he questioned.He added that some of the PTI MPAs have claimed receiving money at the behest of the-then chief minister Pervez Khattak and speaker of the provincial assembly Asad Qaiser at the Speaker’s House.

Demanding an impartial inquiry over the “video leak”, he called for exposing all those involved in horse trading to the public.PTI Senator Fida Mohammad Khan, meanwhile, announced to file a defamation suit against former PTI MPA Obaidullah Mayar for making allegations against him. He said that 20 members were expelled from the party and Mayar is one of them. Horse-trading is very dangerous for democracy, that is why Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to end it.

He said that the allegations leveled by Obaidullah Mayar were ridiculous, baseless and full of lies. “It is easy to make false allegations in Pakistan’s politics. If Mayar has any evidence against me let him bring it to light,” he added. Mayar should also tell the nation why he was expelled from the party.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar distanced himself from the video scandal about the 2018 Senate elections, denying that neither the place seen in the video is the Speaker’s House, Peshawar, nor he has anything to do with it.

Through his official account on twitter, he said: “Neither the place seen in video was Speaker House in Peshawar nor I had any link with it.” He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said in 2018 that several PTI MPAs had sold their votes and the entire party supported action against those MPAs. He said the statements against him like are an attempt to undermine the actual issue.