Punjab Junior Tennis Championship begins

LAHORE: The Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 was inaugurated by Aiman Bashir, Out-Class CEO & Co-Founder, and Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) during a colorful opening ceremony held here at the PLTA Courts on Wednesday.

A large number of junior and senior players from across Punjab are participating in the championship. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik introduced all the players with the chief guest.

In U-14 1st round, Omer Jawad beat Abdul Ahad 6-0, Ameer Mazari beat Mubeen Akram 6-0, Mustafa Mehdi beat Talha Tarar 6-3, Abdur Rehman beat Harris Bajwa 6-0, Haroon Arshad beat Abu Bakar Khalil 7-6, Aized Khalil beat Aalay Hussain 6-2, Zohaib Afzal beat Xeerak Mustafa 6-0, Shehryar Anees beat Ismail Ahmad 6-2 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Labika Durab 6-3.