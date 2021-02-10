Wife of senior Sindh govt officer: NAB initiates probe into bank transactions

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry into suspicious bank transactions against the wife of a senior Sindh government senior officer.

NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) on April 24, 2020, had authorized an inquiry against Aalia Amir, wife of Aamir Khurshid, Managing Director of Lyari Development Authority (LDA), for transactions (sending and getting) in her personal bank account of millions of rupees. These were to and from different business accounts of travel companies, arms dealers and builders.

The NAB sources stated that the inquiry was initiated after receiving Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) from the concerned bank and the State Bank of Pakistan regarding doubtful transactions in the account of Aalia Amir.

The NAB Karachi Deputy Director of Investigation Wing-II, Syeda Rumla Naqvi, sent queries to different businessmen including Afzal Khan Niazi, Bushra Farooq, Muhammad Bilal Shaikh, Hilal Shaikh, Nihal Shaikh, Muhammad Afzal, Arshad Karim, Anwar Ahmed, Muhammad Afnan and others for getting and sending millions of rupees to Aalia Amir, wife of Aamir Khurshid, a senior officer of the Sindh government.

In official letters, copies of which are available with The News, the said businessmen were told to appear in person before NAB Karachi authorities and submit documents explaining the justification of transfer of amount from the account of accused Aalia Amir to their account, documents explaining their source of income, documents explaining their business activities and business income of the last 10 years, details of assets and bank accounts.