Solo exhibition of paintings

LAHORE: Shazly Khan, a young brilliant artist, has brought her artworks for the pleasure of the art lovers to a solo exhibition being inaugurated at Hamail Art Gallery on February 15.

Shazly Khan says, “Being highly sensitive, it breaks my heart to see humanity suffer. I celebrate life and intentionally divert one's attention away from the sufferings and turbulent world. Storytelling of real life characters, painting everyday occurrences and subconscious desires in fairy tale backgrounds are the primary focus of my paintings.” She says, “Family, friends, society and bonding, having a cup of tea take main stage where highly precious moments of daily life elevate from mundane statue to the level of celebration, even to a level of rituals.

I sacrifice facial expressions, investing heavily in compensating this major artistic time proven tool with highly animated bodily expressions. I experiment with many techniques to achieve the desired result, painting passionately, using acrylics, creating textures, rendering with brushes, fingers, knife palettes building up layers, etching and scraping colours, preferring acrylics.”