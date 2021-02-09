Notices to FG, Ogra as POL price hike challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal Government, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and other respondents on a petition challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Judicial Activism Panel’s Chairman, Advocate Azhar Siddique, filed the petition pleading that the government’s decision to increase the prices of petrol and other products was unjustified and against the law. The lawyer argued that the prices of the petroleum products were already high and the recent increase was not been made in synchronization with the prices prevailed in the international market.