Bike lifters held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Local police busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and arrested its two members on Monday.The superintendent of police city, Imran Khan, told reporters that two gangsters

Inayat and Abdul Rahim have been arrested and nine motorbikes recovered from

them. Police said they were investigating to find other members and facilitators

of the gang.

“I have asked the district police officers to lodge cases against the elements under Section 297 of the PPC and bring such cases into his notice,” said the official.