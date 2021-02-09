Al Khidmat signs MoU

Islamabad:A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Islamabad and the Department of Rehabilitation and Science of Ta'meer-e-Millat University to facilitate orphans.

Secretary General Al-Khidmat Foundation Altaf Sher, Dr Muhammad Baqir Khan Khakwani, Azhar Shah, Shehzad Abbasi and Bilal Anwar also graced the occasion. Under the agreement, the Department of Rehabilitation and Science (Department of Rehabilitation and Science), in collaboration with the Khidmat Foundation, will provide all kinds of rehabilitation facilities to orphans.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Science Service will organize fitness camps for children, their parents and staff at various events. The Department of Rehabilitation and Science Service will also provide full rehab facilities at the Razi Hospital of the Foundation. Razi will also train the staff.