Lecture for budding engineers

Islamabad:The Institution of Engineers Pakistan-Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) has organised a technical lecture for graduate engineers on the topic of ‘Construction Claims’ to deal with project management issues.

The programme was aimed at apprising the young engineers about their managerial responsibilities and legal obligations in settling different claims and disputes, a press release issued here. The event was arranged by the center as a part of its continuing professional development program (CPD) for the young engineers.

A certified Project Management Professional Engineer Haroon Rashid, who was the guest speaker, highlighted the importance of effective management of claims and disputes in the construction work.

Vice Chancellor Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Prof Dr Attaullah Shah briefed the graduate engineers on methodologies of settling claims and ensuring transparency of contracts in executing both civil and public sectors projects.

CPD Convener Engineer Ahmed Shamim conducted the session, which was also attended among others by chairman IEP-RIC, Engineer Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi and Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. Engineer Najamuddin.

Engineer Haroon Rashid explained to the participants about the common claims that were faced by the project engineers in the construction process. These claims, he asserted, were needed to be settled under ‘FIDIC 87’ that entailed the international norms and practices for carrying out the construction projects.