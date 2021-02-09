MoU signed on digital skills of students, faculty

Islamabad:The RINSTRA Technologies and Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly work together to build digital skills of the students and faculty.

Under the MoU, the RINSTRA will enable digital media skills through interactive workshops, seminars and courses, while providing its state-of-the-art platform for digital film festivals and theme-based video competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of FJWU Dr. Saima Hamid said the Fatima Jinnah University was one of the few academic institutions in the country, which prides itself in being a center of excellence for women education and leadership.

"The University is now moving towards knowledge development, through research-based initiatives that can be commercialized. We are thriving to make our students stand out as pioneers in academic and business research. Women empowerment through higher education is our primary goal," he said.

Through this collaboration, FJWU and RINSTRA will create hybrid media content like movies, dramas, music videos, theater, documentaries and videos for RINSTRA and other digital platforms.

Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer RINSTRA, said, this MoU is important to enable young storytellers to be equipped with digital skills that can earn them enough income so they can sustain their creative pursuits and economic wellbeing. RINSTRA has a vision to create 1,000,000 content creators in the next five years, that can create a new digital creative economy in the country.