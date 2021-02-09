Vindication for Pakistan

A new report by the UN's analytical and monitoring team has backed the stance taken by Pakistan that the merger of three groups and possibly more in Afghanistan, backed by "hostile agencies" has strengthened the terror threat faced by Pakistan. Pakistan has long said that in Afghanistan, the emergence of the TTP as a united force, which is now linked closely to the Jamaatul Ahrar, the Hizbul Ahrar and factions of the former Lashkar-e-Jhangvi means that there is now more possibility of attacks inside Pakistani territory.

Pakistan has held firm to this stance for some time. However, the clear vindication of its line by the UN, and the suggestion that hostile forces may be involved in bringing about the merger, which adds to Pakistan's problems on its western border as well as terrorism inside the country is an important suggestion that Islamabad is correct when it says that terrorism is backed by powerful elements, which cannot be controlled entirely from within Afghanistan alone. We all understand the implications of this. For many years Pakistan has fought terror which emanates in Afghanistan. The emergence of a new, bigger group made up of various factions which can strike more efficiently and forcefully adds to the risks the country confronts. It is clear in the UN report, which provides detailed input of its findings, that Pakistan's position has been backed and the country stands successful in the stance it has put forward for a long time.

We now hope that from this point on, given the danger of instability in the region that this merger of various terrorist groups presents, there will be some effort to bring about a check on activity by agencies which clearly wish to target Pakistan so that there is no further strengthening of groups, which are out to attack the country and its allies. This is of crucial importance. The UN has given its verdict through its high-powered report. It is now up to the rest of the world to work together to neutralise the foreign agencies playing a part in this growth of terrorism and the threat to Pakistan, so that there can be some hope of stability in the region. And that Pakistan's position that it has in fact been fighting the terrorism menace can reach a wider audience and gain greater understanding across the globe.