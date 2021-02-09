Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf from Feb 12

LAHORE: The 3rd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament will start from February 12 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

Golfers of clubs affiliated with Pakistan Golf Federation will take part in the event. Matches will be played in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational. The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories. Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while ladies 36 and below.