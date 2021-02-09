Quaid-e-Azam Inter-division Hockey C’ship final today

LAHORE: The trophy of the first-ever Quaid-e-Azam Inter-division Hockey Championship was unveiled here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and captains of Lahore division Hanan Shahid and Faisalabad division Ali Raza unveiled the trophy of the championship, being held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab.

The final of the championship will be held on Tuesday (today) at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore and it will be played between Lahore and Faisalabad. Addressing the ceremony, Aulakh said that the inaugural Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship of Sports Board Punjab is successfully coming to an end.