Woman dies, two injured in Sibi landmine blast

QUETTA: A woman died while two girls sustained injuries in a landmine blast in Lehri area of Sibi district on Sunday. According to police, the victims were on their way home when they hit a planted landmine beside the road near Gori area. As a result, three people, including a woman and two girls were injured, the media reports. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman, identified as Kanol, succumbed to her injuries. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and started search to arrest suspects.