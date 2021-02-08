Ali clinches KTA Kashmir Day Ranking Beach tennis title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: M Ali clinched the title of men’s singles at KTA Kashmir Day Ranking Beach Tennis Tournament held at clifton beach on Sunday.
In the final, he defeated Eibad Sarwar 4-1.
In the final of doubles category, Eibad and Ali beat Noor-e-Mustafa and Sheeraz Bhand 5-4 (5). There were 32 players from Hyderabad , Dadu and Karachi in this event.