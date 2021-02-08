close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

Four foreigners reach main draw of junior tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Leading players from Russia, USA, Switzerland and Japan have made it to the main draw of the Syed Dilawar Abbas/Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF Complex Sunday.

Oscar Baumgartner (Switzerland), Amir Asylkozhaev (Russia), Toa Maeda (Japan) and Abraar Iqbal (USA) have made it to the main round where they joined 28 others.

Results: Second qualifying round: Oscar Baumgartner (SUI) Siddharth Srinivas Tirupati (IND) 6-0, 5-0 retd; Abraar Iqbal (USA) bt Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) 6-2, 6-1; Nikita Safonov (RUS) bt Ethan Maan (SGP) 6-0, 6-4; Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) 6-1,6-2; Tom Chapman (GBR) bt Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Zalan Khan (PAK) bt Athesham Humayun (PAK) 6-1, 6-0.

Final qualifying round: Abraar Iqbal (USA) bt Ivan Goncharov (RUS) 6-3, 6-1; Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Tom Chapman (GBR) 6-2, 6-3; Oscar Baumgartner (SUI) bt Nikita Safonov (RUS) 6-3, 6-1; Toa Maeda (JPN) bt Zalan Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-4.

