‘Killer’ of woman held in Upper Chitral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: The police on Saturday arrested the man who allegedly opened fire in the house of his in-laws, killing a sister of his father-in-law and injuring his wife and her mother in Bang village a day earlier, locals said.
The locals said Junaid Akbar shot dead a 60-year-old woman after she entered into arguments with him over his wife’s refusal to go with him. Junaid had married the daughter of Gul Zaman a year back but she was refusing to go to her husband’s house. Junaid told police that he used a 12-bore gun and shot the woman first and then separately targeted her wife and mother-in-law and escaped. The two injured women are hospitalised in Booni.