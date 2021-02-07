Fazl has become frustrated, says Fawad

LAHORE: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said if you have to see despair of anyone then you should see the picture of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

If someone has to see frustrated face then he should see the picture of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. It is my advice that all should form a party under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said this while talking to media on the occasion of offering condolence on the death of mother of actor Shan here Saturday.

He said the PDM is in a state of quandary. Despair is flashing in the eyes of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding the PML-N has finished now. Government doesn’t want to push the opposition to wall, he added. The PDM wants to stage protest rallies by using seminaries students, he further added. He warned opposition not to try blackmailing the government.

He said Maulana should come and contest the election. We will arrange a small tent for ‘dharna’.

He said the government was always ready to contact the opposition but with whom to contact either Maryam or someone else. She has no calibre in the PML-N and what she says no one takes her seriously.